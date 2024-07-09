Video: Man City target shows why he is one of the best with crazy Euro 2024 play

With France trailing Spain 2-1 in their Euro 2024 semi-final clash, AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan showed why he is one of the best in his position to prevent the Spanish from giving themselves a cushion.

Luis de la Fuente’s side came behind to take a 2-1 lead into the halftime break in Munich and early in the second 45, Nico Williams might have made it three had he won a race against Maignan as the French goal would have been left open.

However, the 29-year-old read the play correctly and beat the winger to the ball.

This highlights once again why Maignan is one of the best goalkeepers in the world and why he is reportedly a target for Man City this summer.

The future of Ederson at the Etihad Stadium is not certain ahead of the 2024/25 campaign and should the Brazilian leave, Pep Guardiola will need to find a replacement.

Maignan would be a great option for the Premier League champions but it remains to be seen if they make an official move this summer.

Watch: Man City target Mike Maignan rushes off his line to prevent Spain chance at Euro 2024