Man United make decision on 21-year-old as Euro giants line up £30m-plus move

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The 21-year-old has not been able to establish himself as a regular starter for the club since joining them in 2021. However, he did impress with his cameos for the Red Devils last season.

The winger played a key role in Manchester United’s FA Cup win, especially with his late winner against Liverpool in the quarter-finals.

The winger is highly rated at the club and he has a bright future ahead of himself.

Naturally, several clubs are keen on securing his signature. According to HITC, Manchester United have turned down an approach from an elite European club for the 21-year-old attacker.

The report states that the European giants were willing to pay in excess of £30 million for the Ivory Coast winger. However, Manchester United do not have any interest in sanctioning his departure, any time soon.

Amad Diallo could be a key player for Man United in future

The Red Devils expect him to establish himself as a key player for the club in the coming seasons. Diallo has the talent to play for them regularly, and it will be interesting to see if he can convince Erik ten Hag to give him an extended run in the side. If they can help the 21-year-old fulfil his tremendous potential in the coming seasons, they could have a future star on their hands.

In addition to that, Manchester United are in desperate need of quality wingers. Sancho is expected to be sold permanently this summer and he will have to be replaced adequately. The Ivorian winger could prove to be the ideal alternative.

The winger has 12 months left on his current contract with Manchester United and the Red Devils are now looking to tie him down to a new contract as well. It remains to be seen whether the two parties can secure an agreement soon.