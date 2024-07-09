Man United stance revealed as Premier League clubs look to sign 10-goal ace

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The 27-year-old midfielder is a player in demand and clubs like Fulham, West Ham United, Newcastle United and Southampton are all keeping tabs on his situation. However, Football Insider claims that Manchester United are in no hurry to sell the player and they are ready to press ahead with their transfer business before deciding on the Scottish international’s future.

McTominay was a useful squad player for Manchester United last season, and even though the 27-year-old did not start every game, he proved himself to be an important asset. The Red Devils need more quality and depth and their squad and keeping the Scottish international at the club beyond the summer would not be a bad idea. He can help out defensively and chip in with goals and assists as well.

McTominay would be a quality addition

McTominay scored 10 goals in all competitions for Manchester United last season and he helped them win the FA Cup as well. It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils can convince the player to continue. He will be hoping to play more often at this stage of his career and the Red Devils might have to provide him with some gametime assurances.

The aforementioned Premier League clubs could certainly provide him with regular gametime, and it remains to be seen whether he is attracted to the idea of joining them instead.

The likes of West Ham and Newcastle have ambitious projects and McTominay could be a key player for them. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Even if the Red Devils decide to sell him, they are unlikely to let him leave for a knock down price and the English clubs will have to shell out a substantial amount of money for him.