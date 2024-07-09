First major Man United sale under Sir Jim Ratcliffe includes rare clause

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sell Mason Greenwood to Marseille.

Charged with criminal offences in 2022, although later cleared, Greenwood, 22, has failed to feature for United since.

Shipped out on loan to Getafe last season, the English forward enjoyed a decent career rival after scoring 10 goals in 36 games.

However, always unlikely to re-sign the disgraced striker on a permanent deal, Getafe were forced to withdraw from the running as last season’s star loanee returned to Carrington.

And after holding talks with the club’s senior officials, Greenwood is now close to understanding his next move.

Man United include rare clause in Mason Greenwood transfer

The Red Devils, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, are about to finalise a deal that will see the 22-year-old join Roberto De Zerbi’s Marseille.

Mason Greenwood is heading for Marseille.Mason

And interestingly, although Greenwood’s move has yet to be officially confirmed, the deal’s finer details are already emerging.

In addition to the £23 million fee and a huge 50 per cent sell-on clause, Journalist Ben Jacobs claims United have retained the option to purchase an even higher sell-on percentage further down the line — clever negotiating by minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe and new sporting director Dan Ashworth.

Although Greenwood’s future continues to divide opinions, one thing fans will agree on is the smart business their club have done in what is the first significant sale under Ratcliffe.

