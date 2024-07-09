Arsenal keen on potential transfer of midfielder who’s outside of their typical recruitment profile

Arsenal are reportedly keen on a potential transfer deal for Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino this summer, even though he’s outside of their typical recruitment profile.

That’s according to The Athletic, who state that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is a big fan of Merino’s attributes, and one imagines the Gunners will be keen to strengthen in defensive midfield this summer, even if they can’t necessarily get a younger player as they’d often prefer.

Merino has impressed in his time in La Liga and is also proving influential for the Spanish national team at Euro 2024, so it would be interesting to see if he could make the step up to playing for a major Premier League title contender.

The 28-year-old is not entirely without experience in English football, as he had a spell at Newcastle United earlier in his career, though it’s fair to say he’s improved a lot since then, so it’s hard to judge him based on his spell at St James’ Park.

Arsenal have a pretty young squad, apart from a few exceptions, so it could be that there’s room for the north London giants to be a bit more flexible and bring in someone like Merino even if he wouldn’t be a particularly long-term option.

Merino transfer: Arsenal to sign Partey replacement?

The Athletic’s report also mentions that Thomas Partey could leave the Emirates Stadium this summer, so he would undoubtedly need replacing.

AFC supporters will have mixed feelings about Partey leaving as he’s proven so effective when he’s been available, but his injury problems were a real concern last season, and it could be worth offloading him if they can get Merino.