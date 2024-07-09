(Video) Mesut Ozil shows off incredible physical transformation

Mesut Ozil is continuing his physical transformation following his retirement from football last year.

The former Arsenal and Real Madrid playmaker is showing a keen interest in bodybuilding, and judging by his latest video, seems to be doing quite well at it.

A video of the 35-year-old has circulated on social media that shows him doing a set of bicep curls on a cable machine and you can see from the clip just how much muscle the ex-Gunner has amassed in the past 18 months.

Check out the German’s remarkable transformation below.

I don't know what Mesut Özil is training for, but he's not slowing down anytime soon. ??pic.twitter.com/5Y8wItaVAb — Football Tweet ?? (@Football__Tweet) July 8, 2024

Next up, Mr Olympia?