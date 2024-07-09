Newcastle have become the latest Premier League club to express an interest in Lille striker Jonathan David according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Magpies are known to be in the market for a striker with Callum Wilson looking likely to leave St James’ Park this summer.

Eddie Howe’s side have so far signed Lloyd Kelly and John Ruddy on free transfers and Greek international Odysseas Vlachodimos from Nottingham Forest, whilst Lewis Hall’s loan move from Chelsea has become permanent.

Newcastle interested in David

Newcastle are looking to add more fire power to their squad to complement Alexander Isak as they look to qualify for European football next season.

The Magpies were linked with a move for Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin earlier in the window but a move for the 27-year-old failed to materialise after personal terms couldn’t be agreed.

In his column for GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs has reported that Newcastle still want to bring a striker in this window, and it will become a more urgent matter if Wilson departs.

Jacobs states that Wilson is “under consideration” at West Ham, although that could change given their pursuit of Jhon Duran, whilst he also has interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Lille striker David is coveted by a number of Premier League clubs and Jacobs has added that the Magpies are the latest Premier League club to express an interest in the Canada international who could be available for around £25m, but they face competition from the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham.

David would represent a great value for money option in the market and is a proven goalscorer having scored 84 goals in 183 appearances for Lille.

Newcastle are also looking to strengthen at right wing with Miguel Almiron looking like he could be heading to the Saudi Pro League, and Chelsea’s Noni Madueke is an option under consideration, although how likely a move is remains to be seen, whilst the Magpies are also big fans of West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen.