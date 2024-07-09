Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the Chelsea winger Noni Madueke.

According to a report from the Athletic, Newcastle have made an enquiry for the 22-year-old winger and it will be interesting to see if they follow it up with an official proposal to sign the player.

Madueke had a mediocre campaign with Chelsea last season and he was unable to express himself properly. Although he scored eight goals across all competitions and picked up three assists, his overall performance left a lot to be desired.

The 22-year-old arrived at Chelsea with massive expectations and he was expected to develop into a key player for the Blues. The 22-year-old struggled to hold down a regular starting place last season and it will be interesting to see if the Blues are prepared to let him leave this summer.

Newcastle could use Noni Madueke

Newcastle have already made enquiries for the £29 million winger and it will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done. They could certainly use more fire power in the wide areas and Madueke would be a quality long-term addition for them. Newcastle will be able to provide him with regular gametime and they could nurture him into a key attacker for the club.

There is no doubt that the 22-year-old is a phenomenal talent with a bright future. He needs proper guidance and regular game time in order to continue his development. Newcastle could provide him with that platform next season.

The Magpies were overly dependent on Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon for goals and creativity last season and they need to add more quality on the flanks.

The Chelsea winger would be the ideal acquisition for them if they can sign him for the right price. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few weeks.