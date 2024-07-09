Newcastle officials were spotted watching Turkish defender Ferdi Kadıoğlu in action at Euro 2024 according to reports.

Having made sure they were compliant with profit and sustainability rules by selling winger Yankuba Minteh and midfielder Elliot Anderson the Magpies can now turn their attention to strengthening their squad.

There have been no significant arrivals to date with Lloyd Kelly and John Ruddy arriving on free transfers, whilst Greek goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos has made the move from Nottingham Forest.

Newcastle watch Kadıoğlu

The Magpies are on the lookout for defensive reinforcements and despite bringing Kelly in they are believed to be targeting more defenders.

Turkish Football have reported that Newcastle had scouts present at Turkey’s Euro 2024 quarter final against the Netherlands and they were keeping a close eye on Kadıoğlu.

The report adds that scouts from Arsenal and Napoli were watching the defender who is believed to be valued at €30m, whilst Brighton and Borussia Dortmund have also been strongly linked with making a move.

The 24-year-old has impressed for Turkey at the tournament and currently plays his club football with Turkish giants Fenerbahce, who are now managed by Jose Mourinho.

Kadıoğlu is a versatile player who can operate at both left and right back as well as in midfield and that versatility could certainly appeal to Eddie Howe.

Full back is definatley an area the Magpies could strengthen in given Kieran Trippier isn’t getting any younger and the likes of Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall are still young.

Newcastle are also looking to strengthen their attacking options and are the latest club to be linked with Lille’s Jonathan David as they look to bring in a new striker having failed to agree personal terms with Everton’s Dominic Calvert-lewin.

Miguel Almiron appears to be heading to the Saudi Pro League so right wing is an area Newcastle are looking to add reinforcements with Chelsea’s Noni Madueke a name under consideration.