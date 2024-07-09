Crystal Palace bracing themselves for bids for England international

England’s success at the European Championship could have far-reaching consequences for Crystal Palace this summer.

The Eagles really got into the groove under Oliver Glasner towards the back end of the 2023/24 season, with WhoScored noting that they won six and drew one of their last seven games.

That run included some brilliant wins over Liverpool (1-0), West Ham (5-2), Newcastle (2-0), Man United (4-0) and Aston Villa (5-0).

Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi set to assess his options after Euros

Many were as comprehensive as the scoreline suggests, given fans of the South London outfit reason enough to believe that the 2024/25 campaign could be something really special.

Unfortunately, the club have since lost one of their best players, Michael Olise, to Bayern Munich, and the bad news doesn’t end there it seems.

According to The Sun, after some excellent individual performances at the European Championship, England ace, Marc Guehi, is keen to explore his options despite Palace appearing to want to extend his current deal with them.

The outlet note the potential interest of Premier League rivals, Arsenal and Man United, with Tottenham and Man City apparently keen to pay the release clause of Guehi’s club and country team-mate, Eberechi Eze.

Losing their three best players in one transfer window surely can’t be contemplated by Palace owner, Steve Parish, however, the fees that the club could command may well give Glasner the chance to strengthen well in other areas of his squad.

Nothing will be decided until after England’s participation in the Euros ends of course, and that could come as quickly as Wednesday night when the Three Lions take on the Netherlands in the second semi-final.

For both Glasner and Parish, it will important to quickly understand how determined Guehi is to move on.

Whilst they’ll almost certainly put up a fight to keep him, there’s also no value in flogging a dead horse if Guehi is adamant that he sees his future elsewhere, and to that end, we can expect that Palace will want to maximise any profit for Guehi’s and possibly Eze’s services.