Real Madrid credited with interest in Tottenham wonder kid

This summer could turn into a hugely important one for Tottenham Hotspur.

With Ange Postecoglou making his mark on the club over the past 12 months, the club’s board need to back him in the transfer market in order for the squad to improve on their final position in 2023/24.

It’ll be a tough ask, but the Australian has said on more than one occasion in press conferences that he isn’t interested in just aiming for Champions League qualification.

Mikey Moore happy at Tottenham

Whilst a new signing or two will likely have the desired effect in terms of competition for places, it’s important for the North Londoners that they keep hold of their best players.

Though 16-year-old Mikey Moore could be said to be far from that at the moment, he’s clearly a talent that has a very bright future in the game.

According to HITC, both Paris Saint-Germain and Spanish giants, Real Madrid, have been credited with an interest in signing the wonder kid.

Though the report goes on to note that Tottenham have no interest in allowing the player to leave and, apparently, the player and his representatives are perfectly happy for him to remain with the club.

Daniel Levy will need to ensure Spurs show some ambition in the transfer market, however.

For far too long now the North Londoners have been seen as something of a sleeping giant. A club and a team that have all of the ingredients to be successful but have always fallen short.

That they’ve not won a trophy for the past 16 years puts Postecoglou’s challenge into some sort of perspective.

If Spurs are able to secure some silverware during 2024/25, then it puts down a marker and makes the job of keeping youngsters such as Mikey Moore that much easier.