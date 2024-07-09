Leicester City are reportedly preparing a bid for the transfer of Juventus winger Mattias Soule, who has been linked with a number of other clubs this summer.

The talented young Argentine has struggled for playing time at Juve but has shone on loan at Frosinone, and it’s now widely expected that his parent club could cash in on him in a permanent sale this summer.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Leicester are now showing the strongest interest in Soule and would be ready to try signing the 21-year-old South American for around £22million.

A fee has yet to be agreed between the two clubs, but one imagines the Foxes will keep pushing to negotiate a deal for something close to that £22m fee.

New Leicester manager Steve Cooper will no doubt be hoping the club can deliver quality signings like this for him this summer after winning promotion back to the Premier League.

It’s not been the easiest last month or so for Leicester, however, as they’ve already seen key player Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall poached by Chelsea, where their former manager Enzo Maresca has also moved to.

Soule is a fine attacking midfield talent who could be ideal to help LCFC replace someone like Dewsbury-Hall and give them a fighting chance at staying up in 2024/25.