Spain booked their place in the Euro 2024 final with a 2-1 win over France in Munich on Tuesday.

It was Les Bleus who took the lead, opening the scoring after just nine minutes as Randal Kolo Muani headed home a Kylian Mbappe cross at the far post.

However, La Roja had completely turned the game on its head within 16 minutes, first equalising with a historic Lamine Yamal wondergoal, before Dani Olmo scored the winner just a few minutes later.

This is Spain’s fifth appearance in the European Championship final and their third in the last five editions, while they’re hunting a record fourth title in the competition. Up next in Berlin will be the winner of England vs Netherlands.

But first, here are the full player ratings from the semi-final:

Spain vs France player ratings

Spain player ratings (4-2-3-1)

Unai Simon – 7/10 – Could do nothing about the French goal and cleared up everything else that came his way.

Jesus Navas – 5/10 – Had a very mixed evening up against Mbappe but gave as good as he got. Forced off just before the hour mark with a knock.

Nacho Fernandez – 8/10 – Filled in brilliantly for the suspended Le Normand. Amazing to think this is just his fifth major tournament appearance for Spain given his achievements with Real Madrid.

Aymeric Laporte – 7/10 – Lost sight of Kolo Muani for his goal. Did well after that, particularly in the second half.

Marc Cucurella – 7/10 – Probably could have helped Laporte a little more on the French goal but was excellent defensively otherwise. A little quieter in attack than he has been, perhaps distracted by the boos from German supporters inside the stadium.

Rodri – 8/10 – Cruised through the match as only Rodri can. Completed 52 of his 55 passes while making six recoveries, three clearances and one tackle.

Fabian Ruiz – 5/10 – One of the players of the tournament without a doubt, but Fabian Ruiz was not at his best tonight. Sloppy with the ball and was almost punished with a giveaway inside the box in the second half. Missed with a free header inside the first five minutes.

Lamine Yamal – 9/10 – Just days before his 17th birthday, Yamal finally got the goal we all wanted to see from him to smash the European Championships youngest goalscorer record. Almost scored another screamer in the second half and was a menace throughout, creating two chances.

“Special is an understatement. This kid is already world-class,” Jermaine Jenas said in his BBC commentary. “That is unreal. 16 years of age. Fearless.”

Dani Olmo – 8/10 – Scored for the third knockout game in a row and performed a wonderful bit of skill to create space for himself in the box. Didn’t top that moment but still looked lively.

Nico Williams – 7/10 – Didn’t quite have the sort of defining moment we’ve come to expect of him at this tournament, but kept the French defence on edge all night with his pace and trickery.

Alvaro Morata – 8/10 – Led the line well for Spain, winning more fouls (4) than any other player on the pitch. Had to work on limited service but stuck to the task and was credited with the assist for Lamal’s goal.

Substitutes:

Daniel Vivian (58′, for Navas) – 7/10 – Looked nervous at first but settled well and actually improved Spain down the right.

Mikel Oyarzabal (76′, for Morata) – 6/10 – Neat and tidy from the bench.

Mikel Merino (76′, for Olmo) – 7/10 – Offered composure with the ball to help get Spain over the line.

Martin Zubimendi (90′, for Yamal) – N/A – Brought on at the end.

Ferran Torres (90′, for Williams) – N/A – As above.

France player ratings (4-3-3)

Mike Maignan – 5/10 – Helpless for both goals and didn’t have another save to make. Uncharacteristically sloppy on the ball.

Jules Kounde – 7/10 – Tried his best to keep out Olmo’s effort for the second goal and was unlucky. Won more duels (10) and made more tackles (3) than any other player on the pitch, giving his all with and without the ball.

Dayot Upamecano – 6/10 – Lost Ruiz for an early chance but was let off by the PSG midfielder. Did well defensively otherwise

William Saliba – 6/10 – Diverted the ball into the path of Olmo for the second goal, although that can’t exactly go down as a mistake given how he had to stoop to make the clearance.

Theo Hernandez – 5/10 – Offered his usual dose of lung-busting runs into the final third but will be kicking himself for blazing a glorious chance over the bar with his weaker foot in the second half. Just needed to show more composure.

N’Golo Kante – 6/10 – Didn’t quite offer the same intensity and dynamism he’s treated us to so many times prior at this tournament. This is the first time France have ever been on the losing side with the former Chelsea man in the team at a major tournament.

Aurelien Tchouameni – 5/10 – Missed a good opportunity early into the second half and didn’t offer enough going forward. Booked for a heavy challenge on Cucurella.

Adrien Rabiot – 4/10 – Looked lost at times, with much of the play bypassing him. Turned inside-out by Yamal for his goal.

Ousmane Dembele – 8/10 – Created two big chances and attempted a whopping 16 crosses. A surprising candidate to be brought off given the threat he was carrying, even if not quite everything was hitting the mark.

Randal Kolo Muani – 7/10 – Joined Zinedine Zidane and Michel Platini as just the third Frenchman to score in the semi-finals of both the Euros and World Cup. Took the early goal well but looked a very isolated figure afterwards.

Kylian Mbappe – 4/10 – Provided the assist for Kolo Muani early on, but it went rapidly downhill from there. Although he never stopped trying, Mbappe had the least touches (30) for any player to complete 90 minutes and managed just one shot on target. His woes at the Euros continue.

Substitutes

Antoine Griezmann (62′, for Kante) – 3/10 – Didn’t get into the game at all. Touched the ball just 10 times.

Eduardo Camavinga (62′, for Rabiot) – 5/10 – Failed to change the game.

Bradley Barcola (62′, for Kolo Muani) – 8/10 – Offered a real threat from the bench and completely changed the pace for France. Completed a match-high three dribbles at a 100% success rate, while also creating two chances.

Olivier Giroud (79′, for Dembele) – 3/10 – Accidentally busted Laporte’s nose moments after coming on and didn’t do much else. Failed to complete a single pass or attempt a shot.