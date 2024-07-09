Video: Beauty of football evident in Munich as Spain and France fans chant together

Spain and France will contest the first semi-final of Euro 2024 on Tuesday night in Munich and the fans of each nation are enjoying themselves outside of the Allianz Arena.

The contest is one of the most anticipated of the Euros so far as the Spanish have been the best team so far in Germany, while the French were seen by many as the favourites ahead of the tournament.

Didier Deschamps’ team have been in this situation many times, while this is still relatively new for Luis de la Fuente’s young Spanish squad, despite their recent Nations League win.

The fans of each nation know how big tonight’s game in Munich is as a place in the Euro 2024 final is on the line and ahead of kick-off, both sets of supporters chanted together.

“Yo soy Español, Español, Español,” sang Spanish fans outside the ground and the French responded with: “Cha la la la la la allez les Bleus, cha la la la la la allez les Bleus.”

Watch: Spain and France fans chant together ahead of huge Euro 2024 clash