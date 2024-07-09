Spain vs France confirmed team news: Antoine Griezmann dropped

Spain and France contest the first Euro 2024 semi-final in Munich on Tuesday with both nations making changes to their teams as they attempt to reach the final in Berlin on Sunday.

Luis de la Fuente’s team have been the most impressive of all the countries competing in Germany this summer and are seen as the favourites to lift the trophy by many due to their performances over the last few weeks.

Spain topped the group of death winning all three of their matches and in their path to the semi-finals, have knocked out Georgia and the hosts Germany.

The Spaniards needed a very late goal in extra time to get past the Germans in the quarter-finals and it proved to be a costly match as they lost a lot of their key men to injury and suspensions.

Pedri, Dani Carvajal and Robin Le Normand are not available for the France clash on Tuesday, which has forced De la Fuente to make changes.

The Spain coach has replaced all three with Jesus Navas, Nacho and Dani Olmo coming in for the trio.

Confirmed Spain starting 11

? ¡¡??????? esta creatividad!! Aquí va nuestro ??????? once contra Francia. Puede ser histórica ?#VamosEspaña | #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/Kvc8EmTR3n — Selección Española Masculina de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) July 9, 2024

As for France, Didier Deschamps’ side have reached another semi-final of a major tournament having arrived in Germany as many people’s favourites to win Euro 2024.

The French have not been at their best throughout the tournament but they have the know-how to navigate their way to the latter rounds. France are stacked in every position and that also helps them get through tough moments.

Deschamps’ men will have to overcome a very tough challenge in Spain if they are to reach the final of Euro 2024 and the French will be confident of doing so.

The nation has not won the tournament since 2000 and that will be big motivation for the current group of players.

France needed penalties to get past Portugal in the quarter-finals after a dull 0-0 draw and Deschamps has made two changes from the side that competed against the Portuguese.

Adrian Rabiot returns from suspension to take the place of Eduardo Camavinga, while Antoine Griezmann has been left out for Ousmane Dembele.

Confirmed France starting 11