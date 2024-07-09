Spain captain Alvaro Morata appeared to twist his knee following a bizarre incident with a member of security in the aftermath of their victory against France.

Luis de la Fuente’s side advanced to Sunday’s final thanks to a 2-1 win over France with Lamine Yamal scoring a record breaking stunner and Dani Olmo also finding the back of the net to cancel out Randal Kolo Muani’s opener.

The second half wasn’t as electric as the first, although France had an opportunity to force extra time, but Kylian Mbappe fire over the bar after cutting inside with the type of chance he has scored so often in his career.

Spain held on, but in a bizarre incident during their celebrations, it appears a member of security who had run onto the pitch slid into Morata whilst running towards him appearing to potentially twist the strikers knee with the 31-year-old seen limping away afterwards.

It’s unclear what if any damage has been done, but it would be such bad luck if he were to be ruled out of the final because of it.

Watch Morata’s coming together with member of secuirty

This can’t keep happening. It’s a disgrace, UEFA need to control it so much better. Somebody will get seriously hurt. ???? #Euro2024 #Morata pic.twitter.com/Dp5KgEvq5h — Ned Ozkasim (@nedoz9) July 9, 2024