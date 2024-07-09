After an entire year former Spanish international is set to come in from the footballing wilderness

It’s been an entire year since former Spanish international and Man United custodian, David de Gea, has kicked a football in earnest.

Seemingly, any offers that came his way this time last year when it became clear that he was surplus to requirements at the Red Devils, were not acceptable to the now 33-year-old.

Unceremoniously dumped by Erik ten Hag, who wanted to install his own man in Andre Onana between the sticks at Man United, de Gea nevertheless appeared to take the snub with good grace.

David de Gea could finally be heading for Saudi Arabia

Though he would have been forgiven for letting rip on social media and in print at his treatment by the club after giving them a number of years of brilliant service, his silence at the time spoke volumes as to the man he is.

As the months went on, however, there was a very real possibility that the Spaniard might not be seen playing professional football again.

It’s believed that he has kept himself fit and active during the 12 months that he hasn’t been aligned with a club, and now journalist Rudy Galetti notes that he could be about to end his time in the footballing wilderness.

??? #AlShabab and another ?? club are in talks with David #DeGea for a possible free-agent transfer. ? The ?? goalkeeper – without a team for 1 year now – is evaluating the proposals received. ?? #Transfers pic.twitter.com/QpJiDN05Lo — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) July 7, 2024

According to his message on X (formerly Twitter), Saudi Pro League side, Al Shabab, and another Saudi club appear to be are working hard to convince the keeper to sign for them.

If successful, it would see de Gea join a handful of his former colleagues and opponents who are now plying their trade in the Emirates.

Given that the new season will begin in August, it’s in the keeper’s best interests to get his future sorted quickly, rather than drag things out even longer than is necessary.

In the meantime, it will be interesting to see if any more European clubs try one last time to keep him on the continent.