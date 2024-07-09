10 key stats from Spain 2-1 France: Yamal makes history & Kolo Muani joins Real Madrid legend

Spain beat France 2-1 in Munich on Tuesday to book their place in this weekend’s Euro 2024 final.

It was a game full of drama, with La Roja having to come from behind to win, but they now await the winner of Netherlands vs England in what will be their third final in the last five editions of the European Championships.

Unsurprisingly in a game of such high magnitude, records were set and incredible stats posted.

Here are 10 of the best:

1. Lamine Yamal smashes goalscoring record

Lamine Yamal has already set a host of age-related records at Euro 2024 but finally, here’s the one we’ve all been waiting for.

You’ll struggle to find a single Spanish or neutral fan who didn’t want Yamal to net his first goal at Euro 2024 on Tuesday, just days before his 17th birthday. But my word, what a way to do it, with the Barcelona starlet ripping one in off the far post from distance.

At 16 years and 358 days old, Yamal has absolutely smashed the record for youngest-ever Euros goalscorer, set by Switzerland’s Johan Vonlanthen against (ironically) France at Euro 2004 at 18 years and 141 days old.

Here are the five youngest Euros goalscorers:

Lamine Yamal (Spain vs France on 9 July 2024) – 16 years, 358 days old. Johan Vonlanthen (Switzerland vs France on 21 June 2004) – 18 years, 141 days old. Wayne Rooney (England vs Switzerland on 17 June 2004) – 18 years, 237 days old. Renato Sanches (Portugal vs Poland on 30 June 2016) – 18 years 317 days old. Dragan Stojkovic (Yugoslavia vs France on 19 June 1984) – 19 days, 108 days old.

What were you doing at 16?

2. Jesus Navas breaks a very different record

Jesus Navas, meanwhile, broke a very different sort of record on Tuesday night, becoming the oldest outfield player ever to feature in a Euros or World Cup semi-final at 38 years and 231 days old He is, quite literally, old enough to be the father of the player he shared a wing with on Tuesday.

Navas is the last surviving member of the successful Spain squads from the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012 — with many of his former teammates already well into their management and coaching careers.

Spain 2010 Jesus Navas still going strong ?? pic.twitter.com/MCmRe0iwUY — My Greatest 11 (@MyGreatest11) July 9, 2024

3. Incredible Kante run finally comes to an end

As soon as any opposing manager sees N’Golo Kante in the French team, it’s usually time for them to pack up and let Les Bleus through.

Not Luis de la Fuente, however. This is the first time France have ever lost a game at a major tournament with the former Chelsea man in their side.

For the very first time, France have lost a game at a major tournament with N'Golo Kanté in the side. WWWWWWDWWWWWDDDWDDWDL The longest unbeaten streak by any European player is over. ?#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/KENRdoJrUC — Squawka (@Squawka) July 9, 2024

A stunning run has finally come to an end for this legendary midfielder.

4. Spain breach the unreachable

Prior to Tuesday night, France had conceded just one goal in five matches at Euro 2024 and given how their attack was malfunctioning, it was safe to say that defence was the key for Didier Deschamps.

However, within just 25 minutes, Spain managed to triple France’s goals conceded column for the tournament, with Yamal and Dani Olmo’s moments of magic ripping the game away from them.

If even this French defence cannot stop La Roja, who can?

5. Morata delivers the tournament goods (again)

It’ll probably get lost in the shuffle somewhat, but it was Alvaro Morata who provided the layoff for Yamal to score his historic goal.

That assist takes him to eight direct goal involvements at the European Championships (7g/1a), level with Cesc Fabregas and taking him ahead of both Fernando Torres and David Silva.

Just one more goal involvement will see Morata hold the record outright for Spain, which is quite the achievement given how underappreciated he is.

6. Dani Olmo’s scoring streak continues

Dani Olmo has burst into life at just the right time for Spain.

The RB Leipzig man played just 31 minutes across the opening two group matches combined but since then, he’s started three times and come off the bench once, notching at least one direct goal involvement in all four games (3g/2a).

In fact, Olmo has now scored in all three knockout games, becoming the first Spaniard to ever score in three consecutive European Championship matches.

3 – RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo became the first Spaniard to score in three consecutive European Championship matches. Shape. #ESPFRA #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/1dmzkSCzKJ — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) July 9, 2024

Player of the tournament?

7. Spain within striking distance of longstanding French record

Spain have been the great entertainers at Euro 2024, with their goals tally now extended to 13 — two more than nearest rivals Germany.

In fact, if they score another two in Sunday’s final, they’ll beat France’s record of 14 goals scored in a single European Championship campaign, set during their victorious run in 1984.

8. Kolo Muani joins Zidane and Platini in exclusive club

It feels like an age ago since Randal Kolo Muani put France 1-0 up in this semi-final, heading home brilliantly at the far post from a Kylian Mbappe cross.

Although he went on to suffer heartbreak in defeat, Kolo Muani has at least joined Michel Platini and Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane as just the third Frenchman to score in the semi-final of the European Championships and World Cup.

3 – Randal Kolo Muani is the 3rd France player to score in both EURO and World Cup semi-finals after Michel Platini (1982 and 1984) and Zinedine Zidane (2000 and 2006). Freedom. pic.twitter.com/mwVf92ZVwL — OptaJean (@OptaJean) July 9, 2024

His strike ended a 528-minute wait for an open-play goal at Euro 2024 for France, but wasn’t enough to see them to Berlin.

9. Spain can’t stop winning

WWWWWWW.

That’s Spain’s form guide for Euro 2024. They just cannot stop winning and given they’ve already faced Croatia, Italy, Germany and France in this tournament, that is a simply remarkable run.

In fact, only Brazil have won more games at a single major tournament (7, 2002 World Cup) than this Spanish side, who have the chance to equal that record on Sunday.

Only Brazil in 2002 (7) have won more games at a single edition of a Men's major tournament than Spain at EURO 2024 (6). La Roja can equal the record in the final. ?#EURO2024 https://t.co/F3H4PX7yT7 — Squawka (@Squawka) July 9, 2024

10. La Roja on the verge of historic glory

Regardless of what happens on Sunday, Spain have now moved just one behind Germany for European Championship final appearances, with this their fifth and third in the last five editions.

However, if they win, La Roja will go ahead of Die Mannschaft as the tournament’s most successful team with four titles. Keep in mind that Germany have been the most successful team at the European Championships since becoming the first nation to win it twice in 1980.

Can the Netherlands win their second title or England their first to deny Spain this latest piece of history?