Tottenham to use Giovani Lo Celso to land £50m Premier League ace

Tottenham are ready to part ways with Giovani Lo Celso this summer and the North London outfit could use the Argentina star to land Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey.

The midfielder has one year remaining on his current Spurs contract and is one of the players the Premier League club are open to selling ahead of the new season.

Lo Celso has struggled to secure a permanent place in Tottenham’s starting team since joining the English outfit back in 2019 and has been sent out on loan twice to Villarreal throughout that period.

Ange Postecoglou gave the Argentine star a chance last season and he featured in 19 games for Tottenham, producing two goals and two assists.

However, Spurs are now ready to cash in on the 28-year-old and they could use him to secure the services of Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey, reports Football Insider.

Tottenham have been admirers of the 23-year-old for a while now and are ready to make a move.

According to the report, Tottenham are in talks with Aston Villa over a three-player swap deal after making a new Jacob Ramsey proposal. The potential transfer being discussed would see Lo Celso head to Villa Park with Ramsey and one other unnamed player from Unai Emery’s squad going to Spurs.

Villa value the 23-year-old around the £50m mark and Spurs are offering players in a bid to reduce this asking price.

Lo Celso may be a player Emery is interested in having worked with the Argentine before at Villarreal. This is a transfer that could benefit both clubs but having lost Douglas Luiz already this summer, does the Aston Villa boss want to lose another one of his midfield stars ahead of the new season?