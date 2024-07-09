Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing Santiago Gimenez from Feyenoord this summer.

They are looking to bring in a quality replacement for Harry Kane who left the club last summer. Tottenham have certainly missed the England international this past season and they are now looking to fill the void left by him.

According to Football Insider, Gimenez is a long-term target for the North London club and they are impressed with his performances. The Mexican international striker scored 23 goals in 30 league games last season and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham can secure an agreement with for his signature.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be an exciting proposition for the striker and he could look to compete for trophies with the North London club next season.

Tottenham have an exciting project at their disposal and they will look to do well in multiple competitions. They will be competing in the Premier League as well as the Europa league next season and they need a deeper squad.

Tottenham need Santiago Gimenez

Signing a top quality striker should be a priority for Tottenham before the summer transfer window closes and Gimenez would be a quality long-term investment. The 23-year-old is only going to improve with coaching and experience and he could develop into an indispensable asset for Tottenham.

The 23-year-old striker certainly has the physical and technical attributes to thrive in the Premier League and he will look to make his mark in English football next season.

Meanwhile, Feyenoord could demand a premium for their prized prospect and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham are prepared to break the bank for him. The Mexican is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition after his performances in recent seasons.

Tottenham need top quality players in order to compete with the Premier League elite and the 23-year-old would be the ideal acquisition.