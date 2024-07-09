West Ham United are keen on signing the Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The 26-year-old full-back has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford and the Hammers are looking to bring him to the club this summer. They have been linked with the former Crystal Palace defender when David Moyes was in charge of the club as well.

It seems that West Ham remain keen on signing the full-back and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops. According to a report from Daily Mail, the Hammers are tracking the defender this summer.

West Ham could certainly use more quality in the defensive unit and the 26-year-old could prove to be the ideal acquisition for them. He has proven himself to be a reliable defender in the Premier League and he will certainly help the Hammers tighten up at the back. The player has been criticised for his lack of end product going forward, but he could thrive at a team like West Ham.

At Manchester United, full-backs are expected to contribute equally at both ends of the pitch, but Wan-Bissaka is more of a defensive right-back, who could excel at a mid-table club.

West Ham could use Aaron Wan-Bissaka

It will be interesting to see if West Ham can secure an agreement with Manchester United over a reasonable fee for the defender. He is at the peak of his powers right now, and he could transform the Hammers defensively.

West Ham will be hoping to compete in European football regularly and they need to improve their squad in order to sustain that level of performance every season. Signing the 26-year-old would be a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Manchester United could look to sell him and sign someone with a more balanced skill set this summer.