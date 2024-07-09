La Liga sensation is Arteta’s preference if Arsenal switch transfer focus to attack

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta would reportedly favour a transfer move for Nico Williams this summer if the club end up deciding to move for a new winger.

It remains to be seen if the Gunners will prioritise that area as they currently seem to be focusing more on adding a new defender and defensive midfielder, though it will be interesting to see if that changes.

A report from The Athletic has linked Arsenal with Bologna’s Riccardo Calafiori in defence and Real Sociedad’s Mikel Merino in midfield, while the piece also states that Arteta would be keen on signing Williams from Athletic Bilbao if the club add a player in that position.

Chelsea are also mentioned by The Athletic as possible suitors for Williams, though they are said to be aware of other interest in the Spain international, who makes sense as someone who’s going to attract plenty of interest from big names after his terrific form in La Liga last season and at Euro 2024 this summer.

Williams transfer: Barcelona may have advantage over Arsenal and Chelsea

Writing in his exclusive Daily Briefing column, journalist Matteo Matteo has also commented on the Williams situation, and made it clear that his understanding is that Barcelona could have the advantage in the race for the 21-year-old.

Despite Arsenal’s admiration for the player, it seems that staying in Spain could be key for him, with Moretto saying: “Williams would prefer to stay in Spain. He looks on the opportunity to go to Barcelona favourably, with many friends there too.

“It’s true that Barcelona President Joan Laporta is crazy about signing him. Within Barcelona, between the directors, Nico has convinced everyone, and Sporting Director Deco also agrees on him – doing so at Barcelona is not easy, so that’s significant.

“Financially, I think Barcelona still have some work to do, someone has to leave, despite Laporta’s statements today. There’s some way to go, but there interest is real and it is genuine. It is also true that they have spoken with his camp.

“I would say Barcelona have an advantage over the others, due to the fact he prefers Barcelona. It won’t be an easy deal for Barcelona to do though, and there is a long way to go.”