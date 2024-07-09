World-class player that Man United love says yes to Juventus

Man United need to make a splash in the transfer market this summer to signify their intent for the 2024/25 season.

This is the first window in which Sir Jim Ratcliffe can ensure that the club flex their muscles, but there’s already been disappointment for the Red Devils.

Jean-Clair Todibo was believed to be a summer target for the Old Trafford outfit, however, UEFA rules stopped players moving between clubs that were owned by the same entity.

Jean-Clair Todibo has said yes to Juventus

Sir Jim’s INEOS have long held an interest in Ligue Un side, Nice, Todibo’s current employers, before they took up a position at Man United.

The 24-year-old former Barcelona ace, was reportedly also a target for West Ham United, though according to Gazzetta dello Sport, he’s apparently said yes to Juventus.

Although it’s understood that United are looking into the possibility of landing Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt, Todibo was arguably a first choice for Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman has landed a new deal with the club, however, the pressure will remain on him until a decent level of performance and consistent winning results are on the board.

Without the likes of Todibo in situ it could make things more difficult but given that the ship already appears to have sailed, ten Hag and Sir Jim need to put that one in the past.

With pre-season already having begun for those players that aren’t involved in either the European Championship, Copa America or Olympic Games, time is of the essence in terms of getting some high quality exponents through the door.