Liverpool and Manchester United have reportedly pushed again in the last few days for the potential transfer of Lille wonderkid Leny Yoro, though the talented French defender is said to favour Real Madrid.

Yoro has shone in Ligue 1 and looks like a player with immense potential and maturity beyond his years, so it’s little surprise to see so much interest in him this summer, while the player himself is dreaming big and holding out for Real Madrid over anyone else, according to Fabrizio Romano.

See below for Romano’s latest update on the Yoro saga in his post on X, formerly Twitter, with the Italian journalist also still mentioning efforts by the likes of Liverpool, Man Utd and Paris Saint-Germain…

??? Real Madrid remain confident on Leny Yoro deal as the player's giving them absolute priority, his dream is Real. PSG, Liverpool and also Man United have been insisting again in the last 10 days, Yoro's waiting for Real Madrid. Negotiations ongoing with Lille. pic.twitter.com/l46thrcsb4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 9, 2024

It seems Liverpool and United’s efforts may be in vain, however, as Yoro is prioritising a move to the Bernabeu despite the strong interest from two of the biggest clubs in the Premier League.

Yoro won’t necessarily have the final day on this, however, as Romano notes that Real and Lille are still negotiating, so it remains to be seen if they can reach an agreement and finalise this deal between the clubs.

Yoro transfer: Liverpool and Man Utd interest makes sense

Both Liverpool and United need new defenders this summer, so these links make sense, with new Reds boss Arne Slot surely in need of a long-term successor to the ageing Virgil van Dijk.

It’s been a quiet summer for LFC so far, but Yoro would be an exciting addition if they could pull it off, though the 18-year-old could also be a great fit for MUFC as they need to think about replacing the departing Raphael Varane and injecting younger blood into a back line including out-of-favour duo Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

Real Madrid just have that pull factor at the moment, though, as their young side won the Champions League yet again last season to once again establish themselves as a dominant force of the European game.