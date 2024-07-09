Manchester United have reportedly made a €50million transfer bid for Lille centre-back and Real Madrid target Leny Yoro, according to French journalist Abdellah Boulma on X.

See below for the reporter’s post as he claims Real Madrid are continuing negotiations for Yoro, with the talented young Frenchman also on the radar of Man Utd, who are doing their bit to try to enter into the conversation over his future this summer…

Le LOSC et le Real Madrid poursuivent les discussions pour Leny Yoro.

En parallèle, Manchester United a soumis une offre avoisinant les 50 millions d’euros ? https://t.co/YSNO9pU11D — Abdellah Boulma (@AbdellahBoulma) July 9, 2024

It remains to be seen if the Red Devils will be able to successfully hijack Real Madrid’s deal for Yoro, however, as Fabrizio Romano has noted that the player’s preference is to move to the Bernabeu.

Just earlier today, Romano mentioned the likes of United and Liverpool also trying their luck with Yoro, but he described Madrid as the player’s absolute priority, so something dramatic would have to change for MUFC to successfully convince him to change his mind…

??? Real Madrid remain confident on Leny Yoro deal as the player's giving them absolute priority, his dream is Real. PSG, Liverpool and also Man United have been insisting again in the last 10 days, Yoro's waiting for Real Madrid. Negotiations ongoing with Lille. pic.twitter.com/l46thrcsb4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 9, 2024

Still, strange things can happen in football and perhaps United have been given some encouragement in this saga, convincing them to step up their interest, even if it doesn’t look that hopeful for them from the outside.

Yoro transfer is just the statement signing Man United need

If United could somehow get Yoro in this summer, it would be a major statement by the club’s new recruitment team as they look to sharpen up their work in the transfer market by bringing in the kind of top young talent that their rivals have been able to in recent years.

All too often we’ve seen the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal identify some top players without paying a fortune for them, whereas United have mostly splashed the cash on high-profile expensive flops in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

Yoro, by contrast, would be ideal to help rebuild this team and give Erik ten Hag the perfect long-term replacement for the ageing Harry Maguire and the departing Raphael Varane.