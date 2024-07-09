Bid accepted: Man Utd succeed with transfer offer “clearly superior” to what Real Madrid are offering

Manchester United have reportedly had a bid accepted for Lille defender Leny Yoro, with an offer that has been described as far superior to what Real Madrid are currently offering.

The talented young Frenchman has shone in his time in Ligue 1 and it already seems clear that he has a big career ahead of him if he continues along this trajectory.

See below for the latest updates on the Yoro transfer saga as Man Utd are said to have had a bid accepted by Lille, with the €50m the Red Devils are ready to pay looking like a lot more than is currently on offer from Real Madrid…

Still, Fabrizio Romano has also posted the below, saying that Los Blancos remain relaxed about this saga despite United clearly seeming to enter the running in quite a strong way…

As Romano notes, Yoro is a free agent next summer, so the 18-year-old doesn’t need to move now and can be patient if Lille don’t reach an agreement with Madrid, as they surely can’t force him to choose United instead.

MUFC need a top young central defender to join them this summer and Yoro would have been ideal, but it still doesn’t look easy for them against a big name like Real, who have a pulling power that few other clubs can match.

Thankfully for United fans, there are links with other top defenders, with a deal for Matthijs de Ligt close, as CaughtOffside have reported, while Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite is also a target, even if it’s proving a tricky and potentially expensive deal so far, as per Romano’s post below…

If Yoro ends up moving to the Bernabeu, he’ll be linking up with other elite young talents like Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, Endrick and Eduardo Camavinga as the Spanish giants put together one of the best young squads in world football.

