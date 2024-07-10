Video: Man City star catches Canada napping to score Argentina’s opening goal

Argentina is facing Canada for the second time in this 2024 Copa America tournament and unlike last time, La Albiceleste found the back of the net sooner as Manchester City star Julian Alvarez opened the scoring.

Canada have had its share of scoring chances but failed to convert. As for Alvarez, the 24-year-old was able to get behind the Canadian defense, and Atletico Madrid’s Rodrigo De Paul found him. Alvarez put the ball in the back of the net, giving Argentina a 1-0 lead.