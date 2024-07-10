Argentina added an insurance goal in the second half as they are close to reaching the 2024 Copa America final in Miami on Sunday. After Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez opened the scoring in the first half, Lionel Messi appeared on the scoresheet for the second goal.

Messi found himself in the right place at the right time. Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez’s shot was initially aimed at the net. However, the veteran deflected the 23-year-old’s shot, and the ball went into the back of the net.