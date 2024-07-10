Canada was already down 2-0, and the situation worsened as they lost Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies, who was substituted off due to injury. The defender was on the receiving end of a tackle from Atletico Madrid’s Rodrigo De Paul.

Davies left the pitch limping and attempted to get back on to help his team overcome the situation. However, after entering the pitch again, he quickly asked to be subbed out. It will be interesting to see if Davies can play the third-place game or if his tournament is over.