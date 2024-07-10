Leeds United are currently not planning to re-sign Burnley defender Connor Roberts, as reported by journalist Graham Smyth on the Inside Elland Road podcast.

Despite Roberts impressing during his loan spell with the club last season, Leeds have not indicated any imminent move to bring the Welshman back.

During his loan stint at Leeds last season, Connor Roberts made a significant impact, featuring in 12 matches, scoring one goal, and providing one assist.

His performances prompted speculations regarding a permanent move but the plans seem to be on hold for now.

Another player who spent time on loan at Leeds last season was Joe Rodon. He played a key role in their push for promotion last season.

Both the player and the club wanted a permanent move to happen following the successful loan spell. There were other Premier League clubs interested in signing him as well, but the Welsh defender ultimately joined Daniel Farke’s side.

Leeds are still in need of bolstering their defensive ranks, particularly at right-back, a position of priority for the upcoming season.

Leeds had a promising season but fell short in the play-offs, missing out on promotion after a defeat to Southampton.

Looking ahead, the club aims to regroup and mount a strong campaign to secure promotion back to the Premier League.

They will hope to bounce back next season and push for promotion back to the Premier League.