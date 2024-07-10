La Liga club agree personal terms with 24-year-old Arsenal ace who impressed last season

Albert Sambi Lokonga is close to leaving Arsenal as part of another loan deal as the midfielder has agreed personal terms with Sevilla.

The Belgian star spent last season on loan with Luton Town where he impressed across the 19 games he played for the Hatters. The spell at Kenilworth Road was more beneficial than the time he spent with Crystal Palace the year before and the 24-year-old now looks set to be on the move again, however, this time it is to Spain.

According to Football Insider, Sevilla have agreed personal terms with the Arsenal player and are in advanced talks with the Gunners over an initial loan deal with performance-related conditions.

The agreement will see Lokonga sign a loan contract with an obligation to buy attached, should Sevilla want to sign him permanently at the end of the season.

The Belgian is believed to be keen on joining the La Liga club as he knows there is no place for him at Arsenal given the strength of their midfield options.

This will likely be the last loan deal that the midfielder has with Arsenal as the Gunners star has enough experience to earn himself a permanent move next year.

Albert Sambi Lokonga has failed to impress at Arsenal

Lokonga has been with Arsenal since 2021 having made the switch from Anderlecht and has failed to cement a place in Mikel Arteta’s squad. The 24-year-old has only made 39 appearances for the North London club over those three years having been sent out on loan to gain Premier League experience.

That has not led to him earning a place at Arsenal and will now go to Sevilla knowing that he has to perform in Spain to find himself a permanent club next season.

This season could be the biggest in Lokonga’s career and the Belgian star will be determined to prove himself following his positive spell with Luton.