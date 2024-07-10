Aston Villa have reportedly made an official offer to Napoli for the transfer of former Fulham midfielder Andre Zambo Anguissa.

The 28-year-old was a target for Villa in the past, and they’re now ready to swoop for him again in what could be a smart move for Unai Emery as he looks to strengthen the squad that qualified for the Champions League last season.

Villa have sold Douglas Luiz to Juventus, so could do with someone like Anguissa coming in to replace Luiz in that area of the pitch.

The Cameroon international is said to be untouchable at Napoli, so they won’t want to let him go without a fight.

One advantage for Villa, however, could be that Anguissa is set to be out of contract at Napoli in summer 2025, so if they don’t sell now they would risk losing him on a free in a year’s time.

AVFC clearly have the chance to get a good deal here for Anguissa, but at the same time Napoli won’t want to just give him away.