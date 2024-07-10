Arsenal set to agree loan with permanent option for 24-year-old Portuguese ace

In a few short weeks time Arsenal will begin another Premier League campaign and aim to go one better than in 2023/24.

The Gunners have steadily improved under Mikel Arteta’s tutelage, and missed out on the English top-flight title for the first time in 20 years by a whisker last season.

Aside from any incoming business to be done, the need to streamline the squad is obvious.

Nuno Tavares set to leave Arsenal

To that end, according to CaughtOffside sources with knowledge of Arsenal’s transfer plans, Lazio are in advanced talks with the Gunners to sign 24-year-old Portuguese left-back, Nuno Tavares, on loan with the option of a permanent transfer.

It’s understood that Arsenal will earn about €7m from the transfer, with the Italian giants having a contract until 2029 readied, subject to certain conditions being met.

Ajax were thought to have been interested in the player, but CaughtOffside sources note that the Dutch side have withdrawn from the race.

After having been sent on loan to Marseille and then to Nottingham Forest during his underwhelming Arsenal career, Tavares is thought not to be keen on heading out on loan again and would prefer to find a more permanent home, hence what should be easily achievable contract conditions being added as part of any deal.

All that would appear to remain now is for the player himself to agree to the switch, and for the various parties concerned to put pen to paper.

That would bring the curtain down on an Arsenal career that promised much but was never delivered by Tavares.

The sooner the deal with Lazio is concluded, the better for all concerned it would seem.