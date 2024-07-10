Bayern Munich set to complete transfer of incredible €50m midfielder

After securing the services of Michael Olise from Crystal Palace, Vincent Kompany is seemingly wasting no time in beefing up his Bayern Munich squad.

According to CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, Fulham’s Joao Palhinha will put pen to paper on a €50m transfer to the Bavarian giants on Wednesday.

??? João Palhinha has already completed his medical as new Bayern player, contract until June 2028 to be signed today in Munich. Fulham will receive fee in the region of €50m plus add-ons. Here we go, confirmed. ? pic.twitter.com/BsZd2sInws — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 10, 2024

It’s no doubt been a long 12 months for the brilliant midfielder, after a move to Bayern collapsed on Deadline Day last summer.

However, all good things come to those who wait, and despite the change of manager, there’s been no change in Bayern’s desire to land the 29-year-old Portuguese.

Romano states that the player has already completed his medical with his new club so it’s just the formality of contract signing that is left to be sorted out.

Joao Palhinha will put pen to paper on Bayern deal on Wednesday

After losing Tosin Adarabioyo this summer too, Fulham need to work hard and fast to replace two of their best players in 2023/24.

Marco Silva will want the Cottagers to remain competitive and not become one of those teams that start the inevitable slide towards the relegation places after losing their best players.

Craven Cottage has been redeveloped to a high standard and with a view to Fulham remaining as a Premier League club.

It isn’t clear at this stage who Fulham might be looking at to replace the duo, however, having not drawn out negotiations, it’s given them more than enough time in the transfer window to bring in the right players.