Exclusive: Arsenal finalising Riccardo Calafiori transfer, striker lined up next, while defender could leave

Arsenal are focusing their efforts on finalising the details of the Riccardo Calafiori transfer deal, while there could also be some other deals in the works soon, CaughtOffside understands.

The Gunners are in talks with Bologna and with Calafiori’s agents to fully understand the structure of the payments for the Italy international, while sources close to the situation have also informed CaughtOffside that Jakub Kiwior’s name has come up in conversations.

Bologna have an interest in possibly signing Kiwior in a separate deal, while the Poland international is also wanted by Inter Milan, CaughtOffside understands, with the Nerazzuri asking for information on the player, who may now struggle to play as often once Mikel Arteta also has Calafiori to choose from in that inverted left-back role.

It remains to be seen precisely when the final details of the Calafiori to Arsenal move can be finalised, but things seem to be at an advanced stage, and AFC fans will hope there are no late issues that see the deal collapse.

Calafiori transfer edging closer for Arsenal – new striker next?

Once Calafiori is done, Arsenal are also understood to be eyeing up a number of striker targets to come in next, with Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres one of the main names high up on their list, as well as Brentford’s Ivan Toney.

Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez could also be one to watch, though he also has long-standing interest from other big names like Tottenham and Napoli.

Arsenal would do well to bring in Gyokeres in particular after his superb form for Sporting last season, while the north London giants might also do well to consider strengthening in midfield after that.

Mikel Merino is on Arsenal’s radar in that area of the pitch, as Fabrizio Romano exclusively told CaughtOffside for today’s Daily Briefing column.