Arsenal are not quite done yet in their pursuit of Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori, but are discussing the final details of the fee, deal structure and add-ons for the Italy international, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

This deal has been dragging on for a little while now, but Romano has suggested that negotiations are still ongoing, even if there had been some suggestion in reports elsewhere that there were obstacles in this deal and possibly even some doubts about the player’s injury record.

That was the line taken in a report by the Athletic, but, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest column for the Daily Briefing, Romano has suggested Arsenal are still working on this deal and there aren’t currently any issues emerging.

Major transfer deals like this can take time, and Arsenal won’t want to over-spend as they’ve often been careful with money and smart in the transfer market, so it is of course worth ensuring they can get good value for money, even if some fans will be impatient to see a world class talent like Calafiori coming in.

Calafiori transfer update from Fabrizio Romano

“Negotiations are still ongoing between Arsenal and Bologna for Riccardo Calafiori,” Romano said.

“It’s not a done deal yet between clubs, only done on player side with a five-year contract agreed but still discussing the fee, deal structure, add-ons and more.

“We can just wait and see what happens between Arsenal and Bologna. Calafiori wants Arsenal and is waiting for Arsenal.”

Calafiori can play centre-back or left-back, which should be useful for Mikel Arteta’s side next season as they could do with an upgrade on Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jakub Kiwior on the left-hand side, whilst also having a bit more depth behind William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes in the middle.