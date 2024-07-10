Chelsea are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund winger Karim Adeyemi, but have been dealt a blow as he only wants Champions League football according to reports.

The Blues have been busy in the transfer market and have already made five summer signings, with Renato Veiga set to complete his move from FC Basel this week to become the sixth new face.

Chelsea, who are still looking to bring in a winger and a striker to compete with Nicolas Jackson have been linked with a whole host of names from across Europe.

Chelsea dealt Adeyemi blow

The Stamford Bridge outfit had identified Michael Olise as their main target for a new winger, but ended up pulling out of the deal because they felt the finances involved were beyond their reach.

The Blues are well stocked in the winger department with the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke and Raheem Sterling, whilst Cole Palmer and Christopher Nkunku can also play in the wide areas.

Why Chelsea feel they need another winger isn’t entirely clear but they have recently been linked with Adeyemi and Porto’s Francisco Conceicao.

However, in a potential blow to their pursuit of Adeyemi Mail Sport have reported that the German is believed to be “unreceptive” to a move to Stamford Bridge, and only wants Champions League football if he leaves the Bundesliga outfit.

The report adds that Dortmund would be open to selling the 22-year-old for around £35m, which in this market certainly represents a good opportunity.

How Chelsea react to this news remains to be seen, but as of yet no official offer has gone in from the west London club, who may now have to think about alternative targets.

Chelsea have previously been linked with a move for Leeds star Crysencio Summerville, who could be available for around £30m, but nothing seems to have advanced from the club’s initial interest.