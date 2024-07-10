Chelsea under pressure to sign incredible talent with 41 G/A contributions by Monday

It’s an interesting time for Chelsea, with new man in charge, Enzo Maresca, just getting started on the training pitch with those players not involved at the European Championship or Copa America.

After what has arguably been a below par couple of campaigns for the Blues, the 44-year-old Italian needs to hit the ground running in 2024/25 and build up some credit in the bank for when things could go awry.

Chelsea interested in Francisco Conceicao

In order to do just that, the club need to get things spot on in the transfer market, both for incoming and outgoing players.

Getting that balance right won’t be easy, particularly as Maresca will be expected to have the West London outfit challenging from the get go.

According to Portuguese outlet, Record, one player that appears of interest is highly-rated Porto ace, Francisco Conceicao.

The 21-year-old has a career total of 21 goals and 20 assists in 151 appearances so far, per transfermarkt, and is believed to be available for just €30m.

However, the twist in this particular tale is two-fold.

The outlet also note that ex-Chelsea manager and current Porto president, Andre Villas-Boas, won’t make it easy for the youngster to leave the club.

Furthermore, there’s pressure on the Premier League outfit to get the deal done quickly as his release clause is believed to increase to €45m from Monday onwards.

Ostensibly a winger, it’s difficult to therefore understand Chelsea’s interest given that they’re already well covered in those areas and both Estevao and Kendry Paez will join this time next year.

Could it be that this is another move being driven by Todd Boehly and the Chelsea board as part of what appears to be a continuous churn of players at the club to circumvent the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules?