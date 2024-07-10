Video: Declan Rice says it is “a privilege” to play with highly-rated England star

England midfielder Declan Rice has admitted that it is “a privilege” to play alongside Man United star Kobbie Mainoo as the Arsenal star is ready to partner the youngster in the middle of the park for the Three Lions’ clash with the Netherlands.

The 19-year-old has experienced a breakthrough season at Old Trafford and was one of the few positives during the campaign for fans of the Manchester club.

His displays in a Red Devils shirt earned him a place in the England squad for Euro 2024 and not only that, the youngster has worked his way into Gareth Southgate’s starting 11 with his impressive performances in Germany.

Watch: Declan Rice says it is “a privilege” to play with Man United’s Kobbie Mainoo

Mainoo partners Rice in midfield for the Three Lions’ semi-final clash with the Netherlands on Wednesday and ahead of the clash, the Arsenal star said it was “a privilege” to play with the Man United talent.

“I’ve been singing his praises, he’s been amazing,” Rice said about Mainoo to ITV.

“If you look at all the other top nations, they’ve got the top midfield players next to them and I’m lucky to have Kobbie, he loves to keep the ball, and wants to pass the ball- it’s a privilege playing with him.”