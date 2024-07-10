Decision made on Didier Deschamps’ future with France as Zinedine Zidane waits

France were eliminated from Euro 2024 on Tuesday night at the hands of Spain and following the defeat, the French Football Federation has declared that their head coach Didier Deschamps will remain in his role until the 2026 World Cup.

The 55-year-old has been in charge of France’s national team for 12 years and many thought Euro 2024 may be his final tournament in charge of Les Bleus.

However, FFF president Philippe Diallo has confirmed that Deschamps will remain in his role until after the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

“Deschamps has a contract and he’s achieved the sporting objective that was set for him. Didier will continue his mission”, Diallo told L’Équipé via Fabrizio Romano.

France underperformed at the Euros despite reaching the semi-finals as they were one of the worst teams to watch throughout the competition. Deschamps set his team up very defensively resulting in the French scoring just one goal from open play.

This doesn’t matter if the results are positive and that is the main reason why the 55-year-old will continue as he has had great success as the head coach of France. The former Marseille boss has taken France to two World Cup finals – winning the 2018 edition- and has also delivered the UEFA Nations League

Unless Deschamps walks away, this is bad news for Zinedine Zidane, who is believed to be waiting for the role of France’s head coach to become available.

What now for Zinedine Zidane following Didier Deschamps news?

Zidane has been out of work since leaving Real Madrid in 2021 but has been linked to several roles in the meantime. Many have suggested that he rejected various offers as a result of him wanting the head coach job with France.

The former midfielder has waited patiently for Deschamps to move on but that does not seem to be happening.

If Zidane wants to get back into management he needs to forget about the French job until it naturally becomes available. There are many exciting projects out there for the former Real Madrid boss and he should now select one that best suits him.