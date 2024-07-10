Watch: Dutch fans adopt Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk song and sing it in the streets of Dortmund

Dortmund has been transformed into a vibrant sea of orange as Netherlands fans have descended upon the city in record numbers ahead of the Euro 2024 semi-final against England.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that a staggering 100,000 Dutch supporters have flooded the streets, creating an electrifying atmosphere in anticipation of the crucial match.

Among the sea of orange, one Dutch player has captured the atention of fans. The supporters have embraced Liverpool’s famous anthem, adapting it to honour their captain.

Thousands of fans joined in singing the Reds’ iconic Van Dijk song, demonstrating their passionate support for the Dutch defender.

Capital’s North West correspondent, Chris Chambers, captured the moment on camera, showcasing the passion of the Dutch faithful as they prepare to cheer their team into the finals.

Watch Dutch fans singing the Van Dijk song: