Video: England’s Bukayo Saka sees huge goal chalked off following very close decision

England thought they took the lead against the Netherlands in their Euro 2024 semi-final clash courtesy of Bukayo Saka but the goal was chalked off due to a very close offside call. 

The match went into the halftime break level at 1-1 following goals from Xavi Simons and Harry Kane. The Three Lions were the better of the two teams in a very entertaining first 45 minutes but the second half was not the same game.

The match slowed down massively and Gareth Southgate’s men went back to the form they showed throughout the tournament.

However, England did think they took the lead when Saka had the ball in the net. The move was a lovely piece of play but it was chalked off as Kyle Walker was in an offside position.

