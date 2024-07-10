(Video) “We’re not going home” – England fans celebrate last gasp win over the Netherlands

International Football
England fans were in celebratory mood following their last gasp win against the Netherlands in their Euro 2024 semi final.

The game seemed to be heading to extra time after Harry Kane’s penalty had cancelled out a stunning opener from Xavi Simons.

Gareth Southgate introduced Ollie Watkins with ten minutes remaining and the Aston Villa man had the exact impact his manager would have been hoping for as he scored a last minute winner to set up a final against Spain on Sunday.

Watkins received the ball in the box, brilliantly turned Stefan de Vrij and fired past Bart Verbruggen in the Dutch goal to spark wild celebrations both on the pitch and in the stands.

Englands fans will no doubt celebrate long into the night and footage was captured of them chanting “we’re not going home” in the concourse with many jumping around swinging their tops round their heads.

England are now just one win away from becoming European Champions and lifting a first trophy since 1966.

Watch England fans celebrate

