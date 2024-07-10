Ollie Watkins was the hero as he came off the bench to score a last minute winner to send England to their second consecutive European Championships final.

Southgate turned to the Aston Villa man with ten minutes remaining and he had the exact impact he would have been hoping for.

With the game seemingly heading to extra time Watkins received the ball in the box from fellow substitute Cole Palmer and brilliantly turned Stefan de Vrij before firing a brilliant strike past Bart Verbruggen in the Dutch goal.

The victory means England are now one win away from ending their 58-year wait for a trophy and will face Spain in Sunday’s final.

In jubilant celebrations after the game England fans could be heard serenading match winner Watkins from the stands with a chant of “du du du du Ollie Watkins,” with his team-mates also joining in ,which made for wholesome scenes.

Watch England fans and players serenade Ollie Watkins