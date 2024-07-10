(Video) England fans serenade Ollie Watkins in wholesome full time celebrations

Aston Villa FC
Posted by

Ollie Watkins was the hero as he came off the bench to score a last minute winner to send England to their second consecutive European Championships final. 

Southgate turned to the Aston Villa man with ten minutes remaining and he had the exact impact he would have been hoping for.

With the game seemingly heading to extra time Watkins received the ball in the box from fellow substitute Cole Palmer and brilliantly turned Stefan de Vrij before firing a brilliant strike past Bart Verbruggen in the Dutch goal.

The victory means England are now one win away from ending their 58-year wait for a trophy and will face Spain in Sunday’s final.

In jubilant celebrations after the game England fans could be heard serenading match winner Watkins from the stands with a chant of “du du du du Ollie Watkins,” with his team-mates also joining in ,which made for wholesome scenes.

More Stories / Latest News
England hero Ollie Watkins does something that’s never been done in European Championship history
(Video) Super sub Ollie Watkins fires England to Euro 2024 final with last minute winner
Video: England’s Bukayo Saka sees huge goal chalked off following very close decision

Watch England fans and players serenade Ollie Watkins

More Stories England Euro 2024 Ollie Watkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.