Watch: Hilarious video of England fans serenading Gareth Southgate lookalike German policeman

The mood in Dortmund leading up to the highly anticipated Euro 2024 semi-final clash between England and the Netherlands has been absolutely sensational.

The city has been transformed into a vibrant sea of orange with Dutch fans filling the streets, but England supporters are also out in full force, creating a fantastic atmosphere.

One particularly amusing clip has gone viral, showing a group of Three Lions supporters serenading a German police officer who bears a striking resemblance to England manager Gareth Southgate.

The fans were singing the Gareth Southgate song, much to the delight of onlookers. Adding to the humour, one of the officer’s colleagues can be seen filming the scene, clearly enjoying the moment as well.

Watch the clip below:

England fans singing "Southgate you're the one" to a German police officer ?????????? pic.twitter.com/CXkFFhX0X8 — Football Fights (@footbalIfights) July 10, 2024

With kick-off fast approaching, the excitement is visible. England are just one win away from reaching the finals, where they will face Spain.

The stage is set for a thrilling encounter, and both sets of fans are eagerly awaiting the match.