Watch: Hilarious video of England fans serenading Gareth Southgate lookalike German policeman

England National Team
Posted by

The mood in Dortmund leading up to the highly anticipated Euro 2024 semi-final clash between England and the Netherlands has been absolutely sensational.

The city has been transformed into a vibrant sea of orange with Dutch fans filling the streets, but England supporters are also out in full force, creating a fantastic atmosphere.

One particularly amusing clip has gone viral, showing a group of Three Lions supporters serenading a German police officer who bears a striking resemblance to England manager Gareth Southgate.

The fans were singing the Gareth Southgate song, much to the delight of onlookers. Adding to the humour, one of the officer’s colleagues can be seen filming the scene, clearly enjoying the moment as well.

Watch the clip below:

More Stories / Latest News
Gary Lineker snubbed by BBC for new role adding uncertainty to his future with the broadcaster
Newcastle working on a stunning stadium rights deal worth £500m
Big blow for unwanted Arsenal star as dream club unable to afford transfer

With kick-off fast approaching, the excitement is visible. England are just one win away from reaching the finals, where they will face Spain.

The stage is set for a thrilling encounter, and both sets of fans are eagerly awaiting the match.

More Stories Gareth Southgate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.