Euro 2024 final tickets: How to buy tickets for England vs Spain

England will play in their first major final outside of the UK on Sunday when Gareth Southgate’s men meet Spain in Berlin.

The Three Lions qualified for the Euro 2024 final by overcoming the Netherlands 2-1 on Wednesday night thanks to a last-minute winner from Ollie Watkins, 24 hours after Spain had eliminated France.

Spain will start Sunday’s final as marginal favourites, having won all six of their matches at this summer’s Euros so far.

However, England – who drew two of their group games and then needed penalties to get past Switzerland in the quarter-finals – beat Spain the last time that they met.

That was a 3-2 away victory in Seville in the UEFA Nations League in 2018.

Where can I watch the Euro 2024 final on TV?

Fans in the UK will have a choice as the final of Euro 2024 is being broadcast live by both the BBC and ITV.

UK-based fans can watch live on ITV1, ITVX, STV or the STV player. Alternatively they can watch on BBC One, BBC iPlayer or the BBC Sport website.

For fans in the USA, the game will be shown live on the FOX Network, while live streaming will be available via Fubo and ViX.

Team news

Spain striker Alvaro Morata is hoping to be fit to start despite suffering an injury scare on Tuesday night when a camera operator slipped and fell onto his right leg, causing his knee to twist.

England will also be hoping to be able to name an unchanged side from the XI that started against the Netherlands.

England squad

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace)

Forwards: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

Spain squad

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), David Raya (Arsenal), Alex Remiro (Real Sociedad).

Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Jesus Navas (Sevilla), Aymeric Laporte (Al Nassr), Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad), Nacho (Real Madrid), Dani Vivian (Athletic Bilbao), Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen), Marc Cucurella (Chelsea).

Midfielders: Rodri (Manchester City), Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), Fabian (Paris Saint-Germain), Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Pedri (Barcelona), Aleix Garcia (Girona), Fermin Lopez (Barcelona).

Forwards: Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid), Joselu (Real Madrid), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Ayoze Perez (Real Betis).

Predicted starting XIs

England XI: Pickford, Walker, Guehi, Stones, Saka, Shaw, Rice, Mainoo, Bellingham, Foden, Kane

Spain XI: Simon, Navas, Nacho, Laporte, Cucurella, Rodri, Ruiz, Yamal, Olmo, Williams, Morata

