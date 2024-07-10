(Video) Man City star inches away from giving England lead with superb effort

Phil Foden was inches away from giving England the lead in their Euro 2024 semi final but his curling effort hit the post.

Xavi Simons gave the Dutch a dream start as he fired a brilliant strike into the top corner inside the first ten minutes, but England levelled from the penalty spot through Harry Kane after a controversial decision, which saw the referee sent to the screen.

England have created some good opportunities and Foden saw an effort brilliantly cleared off the line by Denzel Dumfries.

The Manchester City ace is having a brilliant game and again went gone close to giving England the lead as he picked the ball up on he edge of the box from Bukayo Saka before taking a couple of touches and unleashing a brilliant curling effort which struck the post.

The Three Lions have certainly come to life and are causing the Dutch, who remain a threat on the counter attack a number of problems.

Watch Foden’s superb strike hit the post

