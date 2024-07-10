Gareth Southgate in line for prestigious honour even if England don’t win Euros

England manager Gareth Southgate is reportedly being tipped for a knighthood regardless of what happens with the Three Lions in their Euro 2024 semi-final clash with the Netherlands tonight.

England have had a strange tournament this summer, with Southgate’s side not exactly at their fluent best but still in the semi-finals once again as they continue their impressive tournament record under this current manager.

Although Southgate continues to divide opinion, it’s clear that his long spell in charge of the national team and his strong record at going far in the big competitions means he surely has to be a serious contender to be knighted at some point, and the Telegraph state that that’s now looking likely for him even if his side go out tonight and don’t win the Euros.

England fans will no doubt be hoping the team pulls something out of the bag tonight in this huge game, with a potential final against Spain awaiting Southgate’s men if they can continue to ride their luck a little and get another result.

Still, whatever happens, there surely aren’t too many who’d begrudge Southgate some recognition for the job he’s done, even if there are also arguments that he’s not quite making the most of this talented generation of young players.

The likes of Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Cole Palmer should be capable of producing more attractive football than we’ve seen at these European Championships so far, but if things can finally click into gear for this big test with the Dutch national team then fans will no doubt forgive and forget the other lacklustre performances in this tournament pretty quickly.

Spain beat France in last night’s other semi-final, and they’ll surely be the big favourites to go all the way and lift the trophy now.