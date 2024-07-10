Gary Lineker snubbed by BBC for new role adding uncertainty to his future with the broadcaster

Gary Lineker, a long-standing figure at the BBC and the face of Match of the Day since the late 1990s, has reportedly been passed over for the BBC’s new Champions League highlights programme.

According to The Telegraph, despite being the leading candidate to host the show, Lineker has been snubbed in favour of Gabby Logan.

This decision comes as the former England striker has 12 months remaining on his £1.35 million-a-year contract with the BBC.

Gary Lineker’s recent controversy with BBC

Lineker’s career at BBC faced a setback in March 2023 when he was temporarily removed from Match of the Day following a controversial post on X (formerly Twitter).

The tweet criticised the UK government’s refugee policy, comparing it to Nazi Germany’s policies, which Lineker described as “immeasurably cruel.”

The post sparked significant backlash, leading to the BBC suspending him pending an agreement on his social media usage.

Despite the controversy, Lineker refused to apologise for his remarks and received strong support from his colleagues, including Jermaine Jenas, Alex Scott, Ian Wright, and Micah Richards—all of whom refused to participate in the show in solidarity with Lineker. Ultimately, he was reinstated by the network.

With just 12 months left on his lucrative deal and having been overlooked for the new Champions League highlights show, Lineker’s future at the BBC is uncertain.

This latest snub adds further speculation about whether the network will renew his contract or if Lineker will seek opportunities elsewhere in the broadcasting world.