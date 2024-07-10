Video: Gary Neville doesn’t hold back labelling England penalty decision “an absolute disgrace”

Gary Neville has labelled the decision to award England a penalty in their Euro 2024 semi-final clash with the Netherlands “an absolute disgrace” and has not held back when talking about the controversial incident.

The Three Lions were handed a way back into the match after Denzel Dumfries went to block a shot from Harry Kane. The Dutch defender was a little late but made a genuine attempt to stop the Bayern Munich star’s attempt.

Fans were left shocked when the referee went to the VAR monitor to have a look at the incident as it is not something people want to see a penalty awarded for.

Kane stepped up to score the spot-kick to level the tie at 1-1 and it was a goal that gave England a big lift.

Watch: Gary Neville labels England penalty decision “an absolute disgrace”

ITV pundit Gary Neville was not happy with the awarding of the penalty and at halftime, the former Man United star labelled it “an absolute disgrace.”

“As a defender, I think it is an absolute disgrace,” Neville said on ITV.

“He goes in naturally to try and block the shot and it’s not a penalty for me. It’s nowhere near a penalty.”